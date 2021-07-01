National Doctors' Day: Covid Survivors Himani Shivpuri, Shubhangi Atre Express Gratitude

While the whole world is still grappling with the pandemic situation, our frontline warriors, doctors, and healthcare providers have been on their feet, working round-the-clock to help and care for the patients. On National Doctors’ Day, actresses and COVID survivors express heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for their doctors, who helped them at every step to fight and recover from this deadly virus. These include Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) and Sara Khan (Devi Paulomi, Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein).

Himani Shivpuri aka Katori Amma from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “I still remember the day I was admitted to the hospital. There was a sense of disbelief that I had contracted the virus as I took all the necessary precautions. I still get goosebumps thinking about those days of isolation, confined in one place away from my family. But one thing that kept me going was the hope that the doctors gave me, and this prepared me mentally that this is just a phase. Moreover, the emotional support that they gave me helped me to recover sooner. It did not feel like my son was away from me. I could see him in all the doctors as they treated me with utter care and love. So this National Doctor’s Day, I would like to send my love and blessings to all the doctors who are working day in and out to save lives.”

Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “One virus can change your life overnight. I never imagined that I would be affected by it, but life is so unpredictable. I am one of those lucky families who have a frontline warrior as a family member. My brother-in-law is a doctor, and I strictly followed his instructions while being home quarantined which helped me recover in the comfort of my room. I have seen him work day and night, rushing to the hospital now and then, not having proper meals and always on his toes without even thinking twice if the virus can affect him. To be so selfless and dedicated is not everyone’s cup of tea, but doctors do it so effortlessly. On National Doctor’s Day, I would take this opportunity to thank every doctor who has dedicated their lives to serving humanity. I would even like to convey my regards to their families, who have been their support system. I know a mere ‘thank you is not enough for the work they do, but I pray for all doctors and their families to have a healthy and happy life.”

Sara Khan aka Devi Paulomi from Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, says, “During this pandemic, each day is unpredictable. You never know who is going to get affected by the virus and when. Similarly, even I did not expect to be a victim of it. I was asymptomatic, but still, I was very anxious, and my doctor played a major role in keeping me calm and helping me recover at the earliest. I was continuously in touch with the doctor through calls and video calls. Even though they are busy with their schedule, they give special attention to every patient. In my case, he was always a call away. I cannot thank him enough for the medical advice and the mental strength he gave me throughout the recovery phase. Doctors are god’s messenger, and on National Doctor’s Day, I would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors across the country for their service.”

