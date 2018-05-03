National Film Awards 2018 LIVE Updates: Boycott For First Time By Selected Awardees, Ministry Says Over 50 Winners Have Not Attended

In an open letter, addressed to the Office of the President and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, several artistes said they were informed about the change in the schedule on Wednesday by Chaitanya Prasad, additional director general of the Directorate of Film Festivals. The invite given to them clearly states that the winners will receive the award from the president himself. The artists expressed their displeasure and said they were disheartened. The said they "felt dejected rather than honoured" on being informed at the last minute about the change. "It feels like a breach of trust when an institution/ceremony that abides by extreme protocol fails to inform us of such a vital aspect of the ceremony with a prior notice. It seems unfortunate that 65 years of tradition are being overturned in a jiffy," read the letter, signed by more than 70 filmmakers and artistes from across the country. | READ: Breach of Trust, Unfortunate: National Award Winners Express Dissent Over President Not Felicitating All Winners