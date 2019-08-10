National Film Awards 2019: Vicky Kaushal Dedicates Best Actor Award to Indian Army

The 66th National Film Awards, announced on Friday, August 9, 2019, has brought some good news for Vicky Kaushal, who has won the Best Actor Award for the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor shared his award with Ayushmann Khurrana, who has bagged the award for his movie AndhaDhun. Both the actors took to Twitter to thank the jury for their maiden National Award win.

Vicky, who has received the award for his role as an Army Officer in Uri: the Surgical Strike, dedicated his victory to the armed forces. Based on the incident of India's military action against Pakistan in retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, the movie won four awards at the National Film Awards. Hours after the big announcement, Vicky reacted to the big win with a message on Twitter.

He wrote, "Words might fall short to describe the happiness I'm feeling right now. I wish to thank each and every member of the jury committee for finding me worthy of the prestigious award." Thanking his family, friends, with a special tribute to the armed forces, the 31-year-old actor added, "I wish to dedicate this award to my parents, to every member of team URI, to our nation and to our armed forces who put their lives on the line each day, come rain or storm."

Ayushmann also took to Twitter to thank everyone for the big win, along with a special congratulatory message to Vicky.

Winning a National Award is truly humbling and gratifying. I’m forever grateful for the love I’ve received! Also, a big hug and congratulations to my bro @vickykaushal09 .. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 9, 2019

He also took to Instagram stories to point out the humbleness of Vicky. Sharing a picture with the actor, Ayushmann wrote, "This guy is a gem. As soon as he got to know about his/our victory in the National Awards, he called me and congratulated me. Vicky yaara, I'm so proud of you. Thank you for being so gracious. Lots of love."

Vicky also replied to Ayushmann with a reference to the classic Andaz Apna Apna, writing, "Do dost ek hi pyaali mein chai peeyengey... Isse pyaar badhta hai."

