National Film Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal Declared Joint Winners in Best Actor Category

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal were adjudged the co-winners in the Best Actor category for the 66th National Film Awards.

August 9, 2019
National Film Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal Declared Joint Winners in Best Actor Category
Image: Film stills.
The 66th National Film Awards has seen two winners for the Best Actor award. While Ayushmann Khurrana was declared the best actor for his work in AndhaDhun, Vicky Kaushal was also adjudged the joint winner for his performance in Uri.

In other categories, director Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun received the Best Film (Hindi) award. The film, also featuring Tabu, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan in key roles, is a murder drama at the centre of which is a pianist who may or may not be blind.

Additionally, Best Marathi Film National Award went to Bhonga, starring Amol Kagne and Kapil Kamble Gudsurkar. Baaram was declared Best Tamil Film, while Hamid bagged Best Urdu Film award.

Mahanati was named Best Telugu Film, while Rima Das' Bulbul Can Singh was declared Best Assamese Film.

Here’s the Complete List of Winners

Every year the winners of the awards are announced in April and the presentation ceremony is held on May 3, which is when India's first feature film is said to have its theatrical release in 1913. However, in April the ministry announced that the National Film Awards would be declared after the Lok Sabha elections.

