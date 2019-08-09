66th National Film Awards: Here’s the Complete List of Winners
While films like AndhaDun and Uri featured among the big winners, actors like Keerthy Suresh also made their presence felt.
Keerthy Suresh wins Best Actress for Mahanati.
The 66th National Film Awards were announced in Delhi on Friday. While films like AndhaDun and Uri featured among the big winners, actors like Keerthy Suresh also made their presence felt.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Best Actor: Vicky Kaushal and Ayushman Khurana
Best Singer: Arijit Singh (Padmaavat)
Best Feature Film: Hellaro (Gujarati)
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Hindi Film: AndhaDhun
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Educational Film: Sarala Virala
Best Film on Sports: Swimming Through the Darkness
Best Investigative Film- Amoli (Non-Feature Film Category)
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul can sing
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Environment Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger.
Best Science & Technology Film (Non-Feature Category): GD Naidu-The Edison of India
Best Tamil Film: Baaram
Best Arts and Culture Film: Bunkar-The Last of The Varanasi Weavers
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Keerthy Suresh Wins Best Actress National Film Award for 'Mahanati'
- Amazon Freedom Sale: This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV For Rs 59,999 is a Super Deal
- How the Premier League Top Six Fared in the Transfer Window
- Google Admits Most Android Users Prefer Three Button Navigation
- Siblings from Shillong Donate Two Years of Savings for Flood Victims