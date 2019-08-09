Take the pledge to vote

66th National Film Awards: Here’s the Complete List of Winners

While films like AndhaDun and Uri featured among the big winners, actors like Keerthy Suresh also made their presence felt.

August 9, 2019
The 66th National Film Awards were announced in Delhi on Friday. While films like AndhaDun and Uri featured among the big winners, actors like Keerthy Suresh also made their presence felt.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best Actor: Vicky Kaushal and Ayushman Khurana

Best Singer: Arijit Singh (Padmaavat)

Best Feature Film: Hellaro (Gujarati)

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Hindi Film: AndhaDhun

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Educational Film: Sarala Virala

Best Film on Sports: Swimming Through the Darkness

Best Investigative Film- Amoli (Non-Feature Film Category)

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul can sing

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Environment Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger.

Best Science & Technology Film (Non-Feature Category): GD Naidu-The Edison of India

Best Tamil Film: Baaram

Best Arts and Culture Film: Bunkar-The Last of The Varanasi Weavers

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

