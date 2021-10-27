Manoj Bajpayee Shares Pictures with Rajinikanth and Dhanush from 67th National Film Awards

Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram to share a picture of him receiving the National Film Award at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on Monday, he can also be seen posing with Rajinikanth and Dhanush. While Manoj received the Award for Best Actor for his performance in Bhonsle, Rajinikanth received the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema’s highest honour and Dhanush won the Best Actor award for his performance in the 2019 action-drama, Asuran.

“Some moments with the greats during the national film awards ceremony !!#Rajnikant sir @dhanushkraja #Devashishmakhija," Manoj wrote alongside the pictures on the photo-video sharing app.

Bhonsle, for which Bajpayee won Best Actor has been directed by directed by Devashish Makhija and co-produced by the actor himself. This social drama told the story of a retired Mumbai police officer who befriends a North Indian girl and her brother who are targeted among other migrants by local politicians.

Meanwhile, the Best Actress award was conferred to Kangana Ranaut for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Vijay Sethupathi won the Best Supporting Actor award for Super Deluxe and Pallavi Joshi won Best Supporting Actress National Award for Tashkent Files. Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan won Best Director for Bahattar Hoorain. The Best Feature Film award was given to the Malayalam film Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte-Simham.

