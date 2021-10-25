National Film Awards: Rajinikanth Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Honour to K Balanchander

The 67th edition of the National Film Awards took place at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on Monday. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu bestowed the honours on the winners whose names were declared back in March. Megastar Rajinikanth received the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema’s highest honour.

After his win, the 70-year-old thespian thanked his directors, co-artistes, technicians, distributors, producers, exhibitors, fans and the media. After his win, he said, “I’m very happy to receive this prestigious award and my heartfelt thanks to the Central Government. I dedicated this award to my mentor and guru, K Balanchander sir. I remember him with great gratitude.”

He also dedicated the award to his brother, Satyanarayana Rao, and added, “(He) is like my father. He brought me up teaching me great values and injecting spirituality in me. (I also dedicate the award to) my friend in Karnataka, a bus transport driver and colleague, Raj Bahadur. When I was a bus conductor, he was the one who identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join cinemas.”

Joining him was daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and son-in-law Dhanush who won the Best Actor award for his performance in the 2019 action-drama, Asuran.

Read: National Film Awards: Team Chhichhore Dedicates Best Hindi Feature Film Win to Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana Ranaut won the National Award for the Best Actress for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Panga. The actor looked regal in a traditional silk saree in hues of red and gold. This was Kangana’s fourth National Film award. She previously won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fashion and Best Actress Awards for Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore bagged the Best Hindi Feature Film Award. Manoj Bajpayee also won the Best Actor award for Bhonsle. While Vijay Sethupathi was honoured with the Best Supporting Actor award for Super Deluxe, Pallavi Joshi won the Best Supporting Actress honour for her performance in The Tashkent Files.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.