National Hugging Day 2023: Bollywood Movies With Best Hug Scenes

NATIONAL HUGGING DAY 2023: A hug is a sweet, magical gesture that makes for the perfect expression of love and care. And thanks to a plethora of Hindi movies for portraying some of the loveliest on-screen hugs over the years. On the occasion of National Hugging Day, which falls on January 21, let’s celebrate the day by reminiscing six memorable hugging scenes from Bollywood movies:

DILWALE DULHANIYA LE JAYENGE

The DDLJ hugging scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the forever romantic on-screen couple, made for the perfect cinematic moment. The duo hugging in a beautiful mustard field turned out to be so iconic for every generation that it still remains a favorite for the audience.

TAARE ZAMEEN PAR

This movie is an epitome of empathy and the best possible scene that conveys the emotion of the film is when the dyslexic boy, Ishaan, hugs his teacher Aamir Khan after he truly feels accepted and realizes there are so many others like him. That hug will definitely melt your heart away.

BAJRANGI BHAIJAAN

It is one of the sweetest movies of Salman Khan. A scene from this film, in which a little lost girl from Pakistan, Munni, hugs Bajrangi (played by Salman), left everyone in tears. It is one of the most heartrending scenes of the movie.

RANG DE BASANTI

It is one of the most loved heartwarming movies. The scene where all the lead characters gather together for that one group hug with AR Rahman’s Roobaro playing in the backdrop, does strike a chord.

SILSILA

Talking about hugs, who can forget this unforgettable scene between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in Silsila. This pair was one of the most-loved on-screen couples back then.

MOHABBATEIN

This Yash Chopra movie has some of the best hug moments. Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s hugs were the most cherished ones and the chemistry exuded a rare freshness that made Mohabbatein’s plot more enjoyable.

