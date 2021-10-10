Nattu Kaka to Pelu and Saxena: Characters Who Proved Less is More on TV

Comedy as an art form can be tricky to execute but if done in the correct measure, leaves a lasting impact. No wonder then that some of the most successful and memorable characters to emerge from Indian TV scene, which is partly famous for hamming, over-the-top action-reaction scenarios and overly stretched storylines, have been comic ones.

Nattu Kaka

Ghanshyam Nayak played the character of Nattu Kaka in long-running TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His stint on the show ended with his passing. However, it was heartening to see how a side character in an ensemble was loved by the fans for his natural performance as an overworked senior employee. Whenever Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) assigns Nattu Kaka some work he doesn’t want to do, he pretends to not have heard and shouts, “Heh, ‘mujhe kuch kaha’? (Did you say something to me?)" Apart from this subtle changes in expressions was something that added more flavour to this overall appeal.

Pelu

In Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Pelu the rickshaw puller is a mute character. His is a very sarcastic part which he does perfectly by showing off his front teeth, as a very distinct way of smiling. Pelu (Akshay Patil) is limited to just a couple of expressions but his popularity proves that when done correctly, even less is more.

Anokhelal Saxena

Another character in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has got immense popularity by the virtue of saying, “I like it." Anokhelal Saxena (Saanand Verma) is shown to be a mad man who gets pleasure from getting beaten up and relishes physical torture and every time he says, “I like it", there is an irresistible charm in it. The character has not only been written well and thought out-of-the-box but portrayed equally well and in an unrestrained manner by Saanand.

Hansa

Hansa (Supriya Pathak) from Khichdi is one of the most endearing characters by far to emerge on Indian TV. Her humourous attempts to get English right is fun to watch. Hansa’s peculiar trait is her innocence. The camaraderie with her husband Praful (Rajeev Mehta) who is always ready to give an answer to Hansa’s questions, are some of the high points of the show.

Gopinath Gandothra

In FIR, the head constable Gopinath Gandothra (Gopi Bhalla) thinks he speaks the best English will leave you in tears of laughter. He always gets insulted by his senior Chandramukhi Chautala (Kavita Kaushik) who also slaps him for his silliness. The subtlety of the character of Gopinath lies in the unique style of dialogue delivery moulded according to different situations that will leave you amazed.

