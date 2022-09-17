Natural Star Nani Unveils the Riveting Trailer of Sree Vishnu’s Alluri

Telugu star Nani recently unveiled the trailer of Sree Vishnu’s upcoming film Alluri. The action drama has been helmed by Pradeep Varma, who is all set to mark his directorial debut with this film. The trailer has gone viral on social media with more than 1 million views on YouTube. After ‘Natural Star’ Nani presented its trailer, the hype around the film has gone up. The decision of Alluri’s makers to rope in Nani seems to have worked in the film’s favour.

In the riveting trailer, Sree Vishnu can be seen essaying the character of an honest cop, Alluri Sitarama Raju. The audience has appreciated Sree Vishnu’s intense avatar in the film. Going by its trailer, Alluri assures fans of a gripping cop drama with an enthralling premise. The film’s storyline revolves around a dedicated cop who sacrifices his personal life in order to fulfil his duty.

Fans praised Raj Thota’s cinematography in Alluri’s trailer. Harshavardhan Rameshwar’s captivating background score was also lauded by many on social media. As the film’s trailer has been receiving an overwhelming response, trade analysts are predicting that it will do great business at the box office. The much-awaited film is expected to be a stepping stone in Sree Vishnu’s acting career.

Alluri has been produced by Bekkem Venugopal under the banner of Lucky Media and is being presented by Bekkem Babita.

According to reports, director Pradeep Varma carried out extensive research to pen the script of Alluri, which is a fictional biopic of a policeman. Kayadu Lohar will be seen playing the female lead in this Telugu film. Alluri will also feature veteran actor Suman in a pivotal role.

A grand pre-release event for the film has been held by the makers in Hyderabad on September 18. If reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun will be the chief guest for the event.

