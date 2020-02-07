Naughty Texts, One Night Stand? Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Get Candid About Relationships

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently made an appearance at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show 104.8 Ishq, What Women Want.

During the show, Sara voiced her opinion on the difference between relationships in the modern-day and 20 years ago. Kareena queried Sara how things related to the opposite sex approaching her have changed post her (Sara) weight loss.

Sara also confessed that the reason she doesn’t get hit by men as often, perhaps is because of her intimidating opinionated personality.

Towards the concluding segment of the show, Kareena engaged Sara in a quick Q&A session where Sara made some captivating admissions about things she has done in her relationship. Kareena explained that Sara has to answer in a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the questions she will ask Sara.

The first question asked was ghosting, to which she retorted with a no. Next, Sara was questioned about cheating and checking a partner’s phone and to both Sara responded with a firm ’Never’. Kareena further quizzed Sara if she has ever given a fake phone number to anyone and Sara agreed. She said, “Yes, many times.” Post this, Kareena raised the bar of the session a notch higher with some relatively tough questions.

Kareena asked Sara if she ever sent ‘naughty texts’ before saying, “I don’t want to know this and I hope your father is not listening”. A shy Sara replied in an assenting way and then a worked up Kareena teasingly asked, “Can I tell him (Sara’s father, Saif Ali Khan)?

Further, Kareena queried if Sara ever made an excuse to evade intimacy, Sara answered, “I don’t make excuses.” Sara cajoled that she never had to reject a co-star because none ever made an advance at her. She said, “I have had great working relationships with all my four co-actors so far and I never had to castoff any such offer”.

Kareena held her breath to finally ask the last and the most difficult question. She said, “I mean we’re in a modern family. One-night stand? Sara confirmed, “Never!” to which Kareena exhaled a gasp of relief.

