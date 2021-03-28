Nausheen Ali Sardar Says Sima Taparia Refused to Find a Match For Her as She was Muslim

Actress Nausheen Ali Sardar, who is best known for her show Kkusum, revealed that matchmaker Sima Taparia refused to find a groom for her because she was Muslim. Taparia rose to fame with the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking, which saw her lend her services to several couples in India and abroad.

Talking to Pinkvilla, “My family was insisting on getting me enrolled on a matrimonial site since the lockdown was going on, and I wasn’t even going on dates or anything as such. So they thought of approaching Sima Aunty, the famous marriage maker from the show Indian Matchmaking. We were in for a shock when she blatantly told us on our face that she did not cater to Muslims or Catholics."

Nausheen said that she was shocked to find that such mentality existed in 2021. She said that she deserved equal rights in the country despite her religion. She then took to social media to ask Taparia to broaden her mindset. However, fearing for her safety, her parents made her pull down the social media post.

The actress also added that she was refused housing for her religion. “I was refused houses by a lot of people staying in various localities before I finally managed to lock in my current house. They straight away told me that they do not give houses or flats in their building to Muslims." She added that every religion must be respected and if a society was so rigid about religion, it will be hard to survive there.

Meanwhile, Nausheen has also starred in Ganga, Do Dilon Ke Khel Mein and Three: Love, Lies and Betrayal among others.