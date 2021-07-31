Navarasa: It Was a Huge Responsibility to Be Paired Opposite Suriya, Says Prayaga Martin

“Suriya sir is timeless and gets better with every year," says actor Prayaga Martin who is paired opposite the superstar in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s short titled ‘Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru’ in the upcoming Netflix anthology ‘Navarasa’. The portion, which will be a romantic musical, is one among the nine stories (shorts) displaying each of the rasas (emotions).

Sharing her experience of working with Suriya she says, “Suriya sir is a superstar and he has been in the industry for so many years with an enviable filmography. He comes across to me as an actor who is graceful. It was a huge responsibility on me to be paired opposite him. I had to compliment his performance. There was a lot of giving and take. It is important for any actor and artist to observe the kind of people who are around you. An actor can only grow with observations. And I guess we have put up a good show and I hope people like it."

The anthology is a one of its kind initiative aimed at extending support to film workers in Tamil cinema impacted by the pandemic. The actor says that she is fortunate to be a part of the project, “I didn’t choose Navrasa from the many options I had. The film chose me. The makers of the film were kind enough to make me a part of this project. It feels enormously great to be a part of this anthology where the most eminent personalities including actors, directors, music composers, and others from the industry are coming together. And it’s for a noble cause because of which I feel the film deserves a watch."

Touted to be a romantic musical, the film explores the emotion of love in Navarasa. While she refuses to divulge any details about the film, Martin says that with every character that she has portrayed, there have been certain circumstances where she could relate to the situation, “It’s not that I have lived the life of the character that I am playing in Navrasa but I have been able to understand the pulse of it. I could relate to her emotions. Also, you have to be aware of all the other characters around you, the circumstances, the background and so many other factors that contribute to the story. Only then can you get under the skin of your character."

Martin says that working on the film was a magical experience, “We were all aware that we are creating something that was a mixture of music and romance which I believe is a golden combination as everyone loves it. We were all at ease while shooting the film. There was no pressure. The credit also goes to the team and Gautam sir who trains you without letting you know that you are being trained. Also, I think preparation for a role is really a knack and with this film, we knew what he had to do with it. Everyone was just doing their work so seamlessly that we never realised when we finished it."

From her debut film Pisaasu to Ramleela and Geetha, the actor has been selective but has done some interesting roles in a short span. Talking about her choices she says, “I am open to doing different kinds of roles and I don’t like to restrict myself. At the same time, I feel there is a necessity to be selective because success or failure depends on your choices. So it is important to choose good roles and scripts."

