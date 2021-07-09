Navarasa Teaser: Mani Ratnam's Anthology Series Promises a Roller Coaster Ride of Emotions

Video streaming giant Netflix on Friday announced the release date and launched the teaser of its much-awaited nine-part Tamil anthology film - Navarasa. The film will see nine directors and an ensemble of actors come together to create what is considered a landmark moment bringing together the entire Tamil entertainment industry.

“Idhuku mela namba idha sollaama irukka mudiyadhu! #Navarasa coming to you from 6th August!", Netflix India wrote on social media.

Presented by Mani Ratnam and writer and filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan, is based on the nine ‘rasas’ (human emotions) - anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder. The teaser does give a sneak peek into the world of those nine stories, and it definitely does justice to the title, as it promises a roller coaster ride of emotions. It starts with the lines, “The emotional journey of an industry coming together to support its people”, written against a black and smokey background. The actors then go on to depict nine emotions individually throughout the trailer.

Speaking about Navarasa, Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, said, “We go a long way back in working together to raise funds for causes. The pandemic was staring at our face to stand up and do something. We realised our industry was the most badly hit and we felt a strong urge to do something for our own people. Navarasa was born from this strong urge to help and support the Tamil film industry. We reached out to directors, writers, actors and technicians in the industry with this idea. The response was a spontaneous ‘yes’ from all of them. The project was executed in the thick of the pandemic, under the most difficult conditions by the different teams. Putting the utmost safety measures in place, nine films were completed. Today Navarasa is ready for the world to see. People in over 190 countries will see the work created by an industry coming together for its people with passion and commitment. Every one of the industry icons have poured their heart and soul into this project for the cause, working pro bono. The result is an anthology that we are excited to reveal and share with pride. Navarasa will showcase the talent and creativity of our industry. It will also support 12000 of our colleagues to tide over the pandemic. Wide support across the industry has been individually delivered with the help of Bhoomika Trust. We are grateful to Netflix to have partnered with us on this emotional journey.”

The nine stellar and critically acclaimed directors lending their incredible vision and distinctive perspective on each rasa are Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan, Rathindran Prasad, Sarjun, and Vasanth Sai.

It is slated to release on Netflix on August 6, 2021.

