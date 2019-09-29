Navaratri 2019: Groove to These Hit Bollywood Tracks this Dandiya Season

While it is time for Durga Puja in the eastern part of India, Devi Pujan in North India, Navratri marks nine days of Garba in

Western India, especially Gujarat. From Falguni Pathak to music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, everyone get busy this time of the year with dandiya tracks. Bollywood is replete with hit songs with a Gujarati flavour that are perfect for your garba sessions. We have already made the playlist for you so you can enjoy dandiya to the fullest.

1. Dholi Taro: Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's companionship while doing dandiya in the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun can give you garba goals any day. With upbeat music, Gujarati lyrics, and a call to dance with all the fun, this song is one of the must-plays during dandiya. The song is a masterpiece shot by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is beautifully composed by Ismail Darbar.

2. Nagada Sang Dhol Baaje: Another masterpiece by Bhansali, the song Nagada Sang Dhol Baaje from the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is another quintessential Navratri song. This track has Deepika Padukone dancing during Navratri, as she waits for Ranveer Singh in the movie.

3. Udi Udi Jaaye: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan's combination in the song Udi Udi Jaaye from the movie Raees is yet another Garba staple now. Composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Bhoomi Trivedi, the song shows the duo dancing to dandiya beats.

4. Shubharambh: Calling out new beginnings, the song Shubharambh from the movie Kai Po Che is another hit dandiya track. The song has Amrita Puri and Rajkummar Rao dancing at a dandiya function. The song is composed by Amit Trivedi, and is sung by Shruti Pathak and Divya Kumar.

5. Chogada: From Aayush Sharma and Warina Husain's debut movie Loveyatri, the song Chogada has all the beats that can make you groove for dandiya. The song is sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur and is composed by Lijo George and Dj Chetas.

6. Kamariya: Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra's song Kamariya from the movie Mitron is another Bollywood dandiya track sung by Darshan Raval. Music is composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. The song is a typical high-tempo dandiya track.

