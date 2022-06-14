Nave Lakshya Fame Abhijeet Shwetchandra Gets Engaged To Sejal Warde

Nave Lakshya fame Abhijeet Shwetchandra has announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend and fashion designer Sejal Warde. This was the first time when Abhijeet made his relationship with Sejal official. The couple got engaged on June 1, suggest reports. Abhijeet Shwetchandra shared photos from his engagement and captioned them as “11.06.2022. I couldn’t ask for more. You simply got me everything I could possibly have dreamed of. Love, laughter and happily ever after.”

For the engagement, Sejal Warde wore a beautiful green and pink saree and Abhijeet Shwetchandra looked handsome in an off-white sherwani with a pink jacket.

Check out the photos:

Abhijeet Shwetchandra also shared a video from his engagement and wrote, “It is so true that everything has its own timing and is going to turn out just the way it has to we had no idea what was about to happen when we first met. But here we are, never been happier and knowing what exactly a soulmate means. The right person does teach you what all feels unrealistic at first. This is us, this is what we are grateful for – each other.”

Here’s the video:

Abhijeet Shwetchandra has also shared a love-filled message for his fiancée Sejal Warde and it reads, “I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” Love, Laughter And Happily Ever After.”

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Abhijeet Shwetchandra started his acting career with the Marathi movie Chaphekar Brothers in 2016. He has featured in films like Wa Pailwan, Taleem, Ek Hota Malin. He is currently seen in Nave Lakshya.

Sejal Warde is a fashion designer.

