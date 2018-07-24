English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Naveen Patnaik Forms Ministerial Committee For Development of Odia Film Industry
The panel, headed by Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera, would submit a report to the state government in one month regarding steps to be taken for development of Odia cine industry.
File photo of BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (PTI)
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday set up a ministerial committee for the development of Odia film industry.
The panel, headed by Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera, would submit a report to the state government in one month regarding steps to be taken for development of Odia cine industry.
Based on the report of the committee, the state government would prepare a policy for the Odia film industry, said an official.
Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Prafulla Samal and Industries Minister Anant Das will be members of the committee while Industries Secretary will be the convener.
The decision to form the committee was taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister to discuss the issues relating to the Odia film industry and the iconic Kalinga Studio.
Also Watch
The panel, headed by Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera, would submit a report to the state government in one month regarding steps to be taken for development of Odia cine industry.
Based on the report of the committee, the state government would prepare a policy for the Odia film industry, said an official.
Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Prafulla Samal and Industries Minister Anant Das will be members of the committee while Industries Secretary will be the convener.
The decision to form the committee was taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister to discuss the issues relating to the Odia film industry and the iconic Kalinga Studio.
Also Watch
-
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bharat: Salman Khan's First Look from Ali Abbas Zafar's Film is Out; See It Here
- Hrithik Roshan Shares The Coolest Videos Featuring Sons From Their Recent Vacation; Watch
- Top 10 Most Exciting Smartphones Launched in 2018
- Exclusive: Angad Bedi Breaks Silence Over Rumoured Ex Nora Fatehi's Shocking Statement on His Wedding
- Renault Sherpa Armoured Military Vehicle Serving NSG Spotted in Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...