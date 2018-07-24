GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Naveen Patnaik Forms Ministerial Committee For Development of Odia Film Industry

The panel, headed by Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera, would submit a report to the state government in one month regarding steps to be taken for development of Odia cine industry.

IANS

Updated:July 24, 2018, 9:01 AM IST
File photo of BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (PTI)
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday set up a ministerial committee for the development of Odia film industry.

The panel, headed by Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera, would submit a report to the state government in one month regarding steps to be taken for development of Odia cine industry.

Based on the report of the committee, the state government would prepare a policy for the Odia film industry, said an official.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Prafulla Samal and Industries Minister Anant Das will be members of the committee while Industries Secretary will be the convener.

The decision to form the committee was taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister to discuss the issues relating to the Odia film industry and the iconic Kalinga Studio.

