Naveen Polishetty To Star Alongside Anushka Shetty In His Next Telugu Film

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty, who has been missing from the silver screen for quite a while, has finally signed a movie. The film, which is still untitled, is currently being referred to as Production No 14. The Telugu movie will be directed by Mahesh Babu. Naveen Polishetty of AIB videos and Chhichhore fame plays the protagonist in this upcoming film. Naveen has recently gained popularity for his comic roles in Telugu films.

Naveen’s 2019 film Agent Sai Srinivasa Atreya was a super hit. The movie became so popular that its success spawned a remake in Tamil under the title Agent Five Thousand. Comedy actor Santhanam played the lead role in the movie. Jathi Ratnalu starring Naveen Polishetty, which released in March this year, was a big hit.

The next one, starring Anushka and Naveen, is going to be produced by UV Creations. However, it is not known whether Naveen and Anushka will be paired opposite each other or not, since there is an 8-year gap between Naveen and Anushka.

UV Creations made the announcement about the film on Naveen’s birthday on December 26. Naveen Polishetty too made the announcement of starring in the movie in a tweet.

Router fix chesesaru office lo 🙂 Super excited to announce my next film with @UV_Creations. And mighty excited to work with @MsAnushkaShetty who is one of my fav actors 🙂 Directed by #MaheshP . Thank you so much for the all birthday love coming in ❤️ https://t.co/kglLgLcw9s— Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) December 26, 2021

In the tweet, he said that he is super excited to announce his next film with UV Creations and to work with Anushka Shetty.

Naveen made his Telugu film debut in 2019 with Agent Sai Srinivasa Atreya. He also featured in Hindi film Chhichhore the same year marking his entry to Bollywood.

