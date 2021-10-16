Navin Pauly-Starrer 'Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham' to Premiere on Disney+Hotstar

Popular Mollywood (Malayalam cinema) actor Navin Pauly has announced on his official Instagram handle that his upcoming movie ‘Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham’ will be released on video streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.

Sharing a poster of the movie, Navin Pauly wrote, “Extremely delighted to announce that #KanakamKaaminiKalaham will have its world premiere on @disneyplushotstar!"

The actor also informed his followers and fans that Kanakam Kamini Kalaham will be the first Malayalam movie to be released on Disney+Hotstar.

Navin Pauly’s production house, Pauly Jr. Pictures, has produced the film. Apart from Navin Pauly, Grace Anthony and Vinay Fort will be seen in lead roles. The movie is written and directed by Ratheesh Balakrishna Pothuval, who had also directed Android Kunchappan.

The film was expected to get a theatrical release and the sudden announcement of the movie being released on the OTT platform has disappointed many Malayalam cinema enthusiasts.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country, the Malayalam film industry, with around 150 movie releases per year, opted to release its movies on streaming platforms like Amazon and Netflix this year.

The much-anticipated Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal was released on OTT earlier this year. Following the release of Drishyam 2, Bhagat Basil’s Darkness, Joji and Malik were also released live in OTT.

Makers of Malayalam’s first superhero movie Minnal Murali and Mohanlal’s Twelfth Man starring Tovino Thomas were also released on OTT as theatres were closed due to the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.