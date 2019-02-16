English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Navjot Singh Sidhu Axed from The Kapil Sharma Show Following His Remarks on Pulwama Attack?
According to a source, the channel and the show were getting dragged into unwanted controversy, generated by Navjot Singh Sidhu and his comments about the Pulwama terror attack.
Navjot Singh Sidhu shakes a leg with artists during the promotion of film 'Firangi' on the sets of ‘Oye Firangi’ show. (Image: Yogen Shah)
According to recent reports published in indianexpress.com, former cricketer, current politician and comedy show judge Navjot Singh Sidhu has been let go from The Kapil Sharma Show, following his controversial remarks about the Pulwama attack. He will be replaced by Archana Puran Singh henceforth.
A source told indianexpress.com, “His remarks have not been taken kindly by most. Also, the channel and the show was getting dragged into the unwanted controversy. This is when the team amicably decided that Navjot make a distance from the show. The team has already shot a couple of episodes with Archana.”
Addressing the terrorist attack in Pulwama, at a media interaction, Sidhu had said, “Nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists. The terrorists do not have deen, mazhab (sect and religion). There are good, the bad and the ugly. Every institution has them. Every nation has them. The ugly need to be punished. But individuals cannot be blamed for the dastardly act.”
This is not the first time that Sony TV has distanced itself from a controversial figure, whose name has been circling in the media for wrong reasons. Earlier, the channel had dropped Anu Malik from the judging panel of Indian Idol 10, after #MeToo allegations surfaced against the veteran musician-singer. Now, its Sidhu’s turn to face the wrath of the channel?
