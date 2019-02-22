English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Navjot Singh Sidhu Banned from Entering Mumbai’s Film City for His Comments on Pulwama Attack
Archana Puran Singh has reportedly replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show after he was sacked over his controversial comments on the Pulwama terror attack of February 14.
File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Days after he was sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show, where he featured as a special guest, Navjot Singh Sidhu has now reportedly been banned from entering Mumbai’s Film City, a popular shoot location, which is also the site for Kapil’s comedy show.
According to DNA, in a letter to Film City’s managing director on Thursday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees announced their decision to ban the cricketer-turned-politician from entering the location’s premises. The federation earlier banned Pakistani artists from working in India and the release of Indian films in Pakistan.
Notably, Sidhu courted up major controversy when he said on The Kapil Sharma Show that an entire nation (Pakistan) and its people should not be blamed for the deeds of a few men while commenting on the February 14 attack in Pulwama, which killed at least 40 CRPF jawans.
Angered by his remark, hashtags like #SackSidhu, #BoycottKapilSharmaShow and #UnsubscribeSontyTV starting trending on Twitter, forcing makers to fire Sidhu, who was known for his instant wit and shayaris. Now, Archana Puran Singh has reportedly replaced him on the show.
Several celebrities, including Anupam Kher and Manoj Joshi have criticised Sidhu for his comments, calling it rubbish and a political gimmick. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma has reacted to the controversy, saying that though he agreed with the government’s decision on the situation, firing Sidhu was not the right way to deal with the problem.
