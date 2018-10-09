English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Navneet Nishan on Alok Nath: Dealt With Four Years of Harassment by Slapping the Man in Question
Navneet Nishan has supported Vinta Nanda's allegations against Alok Nath while confirming the harassment she faced at the hands of the actor.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Tara star Navneet Nishan has supported Vinta Nanda's allegations against Alok Nath while confirming the harassment she faced at the hands of the actor.
Nishan said she empathises with the "terrible pain" Nanda has gone through. Without naming Nath, she said she also suffered because of this man's "power trip".
"I empathise with Vinta for the terrible pain she has gone through; it is unimaginable. I dealt with the four year harassment by slapping the man in question and it is done and dusted.
"l suffered the loss of the show and was further shamed by the man through media and I endured that. I fought my battles there and then. I am immensely glad that the power trip and sexual dominance coming from this power is being called out. It is high time," she told PTI.
The actor said she supports every woman and man who is standing up for herself/himself in the "Me too" movement.
Nanda, in a lengthy Facebook post on Monday night, accused the "most Sanskaari person", as Nath is known, of raping her more than once 19 years ago, the latest expose in the #MeToo movement sweeping India.
