Navratri 2020: These Five TV Actresses Turned Goddesses on Screen

The Hindu festival of Navratri is ongoing. During this festival, different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Many spiritual television serials are made in India portraying the stories of Hindu gods and goddesses.

There are some TV actors who portray the role of spiritual powers very convincingly and give memorable performances. On the occasion of Navratri, let us take you through the list of top five actresses of Indian television who played the role of goddesses.

Indrani Haldar

The National award-winning TV actor Indrani has played the role of Goddess Durga in a Doordarshan’s Mahalaya special show. She also portrayed the role of six avatars of the powerful goddess in Zee Bangla’s Mahalaya special in 2017. Indrani’s depiction of Maa Durga is considered very impactful and she made the role iconic with her acting.

Mouni Roy

Glamorous actor Mouni Roy, who will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, portrayed the role of Mata Sati in Devon ke Dev…Mahadev. She worked in the series between 2011 to 2014. This role is considered to have made Mouni very popular with the TV audience. Previously, she worked in another popular serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Sonarika Bhadoria

The actor played the role of Goddess Parvati in the same serial as Mouni Roy. The serial is based on Lord Shiv and Sonarika played the role of his wife. This was Sonarika’s second television role and her performance was admired by the fans.

Akanksha Puri

In the serial Vighnaharta Ganesh, Akanksha played the role of Goddess Parvati, mother of Lord Ganesha. The serial revolves around stories from the life of Lord Ganesha, mother Goddess Parvati, father Lord Shiva and brother Lord Kartikeya.

Dalljiet Kaur

She portrayed the role of Goddess Durga in the show named Maa Shakti. While she was playing the part, the actor had said that the show was written brilliantly. She had emphasised that there is much to do for an actor playing the role of Maa Durga.