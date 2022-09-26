Navratri 2022: Bollywood Movies That Perfectly Captured the True Spirit of 9-Day Festival

NAVRATRI 2022: The highly auspicious nine-day festival of Navratri begins today on September 26 with festive fervour. During this festival, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga with utmost joy and fervour across the country. Over the years, quite a few Bollywood films have beautifully captured the true spirit of Navratri. This article curates a list of Hindi films that perfectly depicted the Navaratri zest:

Suhaag

The 1979 film Suhaag starred legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in the lead roles. The film boasted of an upbeat Navaratri song, O Sheronwali, sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohd Rafi. Amitabh and Rekha were seen playing dandiya to O Sheronwali in the film, and their on-screen chemistry was widely praised by the masses. Krantiveer

Jai Ambe Jagdambe is a religious yet melodic song from Krantiveer, one of the most groundbreaking Bollywood movies starring Nana Patekar and Dimple Kapadia. Sung by Praful Dave, Sapna Awasthi and Sudesh Bhosle, this song is still played at Navaratri celebrations around the country. The song was picturised on Nana Patekar and Dimple Kapadia in the film. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Who can forget the iconic song Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam? Starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, Dhali Taro Dhol Baaje remains to be one of the most popular Garba songs to date. The incredible chemistry between Salman and Aishwarya in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial had left everyone floored back then. Ram-Leela

Love birds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh perfectly depicted the spirit of the nine-day festival in the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

The popular song Nagade Sang Dhol Baaje showcases Leela playing Garba during Navaratri in the film. Ranveer and Deepika were shown basking in the Navaratri bliss in yet another song from Ram-Leela, titled Lahu Munh Lag Gaya. Kai Po Che

Kai Po Che, a film based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel 3 Mistakes of My Life, celebrates the actual meaning of the Navaratri celebration. The film

depicts the nine-day festival being celebrated by playing Dandiya and Garba and is set in Gujarat. Shubhaarambh, a song from the film, is picturised on Rajkummar Rao and Amrita Puri as they danced to its catchy beats in Kai Po Che. Loveyatri

The most recent movie to be added to this list is Loveyatri, starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. The story of the film revolves around the journey of two lovers, who first meet during the festival of Navaratri. The film’s song Chogada became the Garba anthem of that year and continues to play at Navaratri celebrations across the country to date.

