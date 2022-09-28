Navratri 2022: Shiv Thakare, Ankit Mohan and Other Marathi Celebs Share Their Plans

Celebs are looking forward to celebrating Navratri with a bang after the two year hiatus. This year, Navratri is looking special for a lot of actors as they wish to spend it with family and friends.

Shiv Thakare, actor

I am looking forward to enjoying Navratri after a gap of two years. It is going to be fun to play dandiya and dress up for nine days in traditional outfits. I am also planning to visit different events in the city and play dandiya with the people. I am praying and hope to get some big banner films and projects this year.

Ruchi Savarn Mohan, actor

I am happy that this year we’ll be celebrating festivals the way we used to, before the pandemic. I wish we never have to go through the times like the pandemic again. I so wish to visit and experience traditional garba pandals but since my baby is small I’ll keep that plan to next year!

Ankit Mohan, actor

Right now shooting out of India I hope if I come back on time so I will introduce Navratri to Ruan (baby boy), though he will not understand. But still with the celebrations, with the decoration with the dancing vibe all around he will enjoy and it will put a smile on his fact, that’s the best celebration for me. Local events plays an important role as you get to meet lots of your lovely fans and people who love your work and admire you and secondly it pays you well for your onscreen hard work so in both ways it’s great but this time I prefer to be with family because of Ruan because I want to do things at home and want him to observe and I have an outdoor schedule at length. So, probably next year I will take him out to one of my events, right now he is too young.

Aayushi Bhave, actor

I’m looking forward to celebrate Navratri this year after covid. I’ve always celebrated this festival with great enthusiasm as I enjoy garba and dandiya a lot. So I’m excited to celebrate it this year as well. I’m grateful for what I have and I will just pray for the good health of my family and friends. As we were hit by covid past two years have been awful for many of us. Good health and peace is what I’ll pray for. As, I mentioned I love garba and dandiya I would love to go the local events and celebrate but this year it will be different for me as I’m shooting for a daily soap. If I get a chance I will try and celebrate it on the set with my reel family.

Aditi Dravid, actor

This year is going to be a working navratri! So will be on the sets of a new upcoming project. Wishing the my film Ijaad gets released soon so that all my audience could watch it earliest.

I will be attending a few events so excited to meet the followers! They all are too kind, keep showering me with too much love. It feels so good and blessed.

