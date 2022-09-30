Navratri Special: Devotional Song Ashare Me Tohro Bhawani Maiya Is Here

Ankush and Raja have cemented a special place in fans’ hearts with their mellifluous vocals. They have lent their voice to multiple hit tracks, including Chadhal Jawani Ke Paani and Aihe More Raja. Now, the brother-duo is back with yet another feel-good number for this Navratri season. The song is titled Ashare Me Tohro Bhawani Maiya.

Rajni Rangeela has penned the lyrics of this Bhojpuri song while its music is composed by Chotu Rawat. The music video of Ashare Me Tohro Bhawani Maiya has been directed by Goldy Jaiswal and Bobby Junction. Alongside Ankush, the music video also stars actress Sona Pandey.

Soon after its release, fans showered Ankush and Raja’s soulful vocals with heaps of praise. A user also lauded the lyrics penned by Rajni. One user even went on to say that songs like Ashare Me Tohro Bhawani Maiya are an asset to the Bhojpuri music industry.

Besides this song, Ankush and Raja came up with another devotional song, titled Mai Ke Aarti Utaarab. This song was also released on the special occasion of Navratri 2022. Ankush and Raja collaborated with Rajini for this song too. Arya Sharma’s foot-tapping music made Mai Ke Aarti Utaarab an electrifying number, which was received well by the masses. Actress Megha Rai starred opposite Raja in the music video of Mai Ke Aarti Utaarab. So far, the video has garnered more than 5 lakh views on YouTube.

Apart from these upbeat tracks, the duo proved their singing prowess with Meri Maa Mujhe Rone Na Degi. Manoj Matlabi ticks all the boxes right when it comes to penning lyrics for emotional songs. The music of this heart-warming song has been composed by Govind Ojha. Fans fell in love with this mellow number. A user wrote that this song rightly emphasizes the importance of parents in an individual’s life.

Released on September 27, Meri Maa Mujhe Rone Na Degi amassed more than 30 lakh views within three days.

