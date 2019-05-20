English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Navy Day: Film on Indian Navy's 1971 Karachi Harbour Bombing in Works
The attack launched on the Karachi harbour during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and its aftermath will be explored in the recently announced film, tentatively titled, "Navy Day".
Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh
Loading...
The film will be directed by Razneesh Ghai, a renowned name in the advertising industry and backed by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment.

Development of the project is in progress and principal photography will commence next year.
The film will be directed by Razneesh Ghai, a renowned name in the advertising industry and backed by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment.
Development of the project is in progress and principal photography will commence next year.
"The operation was one of the most successful in modern naval history after World War II. Our Navy suffered no losses and caused heavy casualties on the enemy side..." Bhushan Kumar said in a statement.
India observes its Navy Day on December 4 to celebrate the fierce operation, which is unparalleled in the annals of military history, the statement read.
A casting announcement will follow later in the year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The film will be directed by Razneesh Ghai, a renowned name in the advertising industry and backed by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment.
Development of the project is in progress and principal photography will commence next year.
Salute our @indiannavy by chronicling the BIGGEST NAVAL OPERATION EVER - the bombing of the #Karachi harbour in 1971.@TSeries and @EllipsisEntt announce "NAVY DAY", an epic saga of strategy, thrill and bravery.— TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) May 20, 2019
To be directed by Razneesh Ghai, shooting starts in 2020.#NavyDay pic.twitter.com/ItJJypE1RI
Commemorating the valour of @indiannavy in our upcoming venture "NAVY DAY", the tale of the most pronounced NAVAL ATTACK in history - the bombing of Karachi Harbour in 1971.— Divya Khosla Kumar (@iamDivyaKhosla) May 20, 2019
Directed by Raznessh Ghai.@itsBhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @TSeries #SwatiIyer #AsylumFilms #NavyDay pic.twitter.com/l08PWD0PQP
"The operation was one of the most successful in modern naval history after World War II. Our Navy suffered no losses and caused heavy casualties on the enemy side..." Bhushan Kumar said in a statement.
India observes its Navy Day on December 4 to celebrate the fierce operation, which is unparalleled in the annals of military history, the statement read.
A casting announcement will follow later in the year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
