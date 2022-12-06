Navya Naveli Nanda Receives Heartwarming Birthday Wishes from Mom Shweta, Uncle Abhishek; See Posts

Navya Naveli Nanda is celebrating her 25th birthday today. To make her day even more special, Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan shared her candid picture along with a sweet birthday wish. “Happy birthday my darling girl. Quite simply- nothing makes sense without you. You are my compass, jedi and alarm clock!!! I love you," Shweta wrote.

In the picture, Navya Nanda is seen striking an intense pose as she looks away from the camera giving a candid look. She is seen donning a black turtle neck sweater with a messy bun and no makeup. Take a look at the Instagram post below.

Navya Nanda’s uncle Abhishek Bachchan also wished his beloved niece on her birthday. The actor shared a major throwback picture of him along with Navya. Abhishek and young Navya are seen hugging each other and smiling at the camera. Along with the photograph, he wrote, “Happy birthday to my music partner! Love you, Navya Nanda”. This quickly caught Navya's attention who commented, “Love you (red heart emoji)”. Shweta Bachchan also penned a sweet message that read, “This is so cute. Best Mamu ever”.

Apart from them, several other celebrities from the industry went on to wish the birthday girl. Actor Bobby Deol, Neha Dhupia, Maheep Kapoor and many more penned birthday wishes for Navya. Take a look at the post below.

Navya Naveli Nanda was recently on a trip to Bhopal. She even shared several pictures of her exploring the city's markets and eating street food. In one of her photographs, she also flaunted her hair cut which she got done in the city.

Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda is the co-owner of Aara Health. She also started her own podcast 'What The Hell Navya’. In one of the recent episodes, Navya invited Shweta Bachchan and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

