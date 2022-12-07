CHANGE LANGUAGE
Navya Nanda Celebrates B'day With Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda In Alibaug; Video Of Their Return Goes Viral
2-MIN READ

Navya Nanda Celebrates B’day With Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda In Alibaug; Video Of Their Return Goes Viral

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 17:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Navya Nanda celebrates her b'day with Suhana Khan, Afastya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor.

Navya Nanda celebrates her b'day with Suhana Khan, Afastya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor.

Navya Nanda celebrated her 25th birthday with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor in Alibaug. A video of them returning to the city in a ferry surfaced online.

Navya Naveli Nanda ringer her 25th birthday yesterday. The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan received warm wishes from her friends in the industry- Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and many more who penned heartfelt notes to shower their love on Navya. She also celebrated her birthday with her brother Agastya Nanda, and friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor in Alibaug. Agastya, Suhana, and Shanaya were clicked by the paparazzi as they returned to Mumbai this morning.

In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzi Manav Manglani, Suhana, Agastya, and Shanaya were seen making their way out of the ferry. They were spotted at the Gateway of India as they deboarded the ferry.

Speaking of their outfits, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan looked chic as ever in a bright pink crop top paired with white pants. She was seen carrying a white handbag and quickly got inside the car. Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor was seen in a casual look wearing a chocolate brown zipper hoodie, paired with matching shorts. Her hair was tied back in a ponytail and she was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton backpack as she made her way to the car.

Navya’s brother Agastya, who is set to make his debut with Suhana in The Archies, was seen in a beige t-shirt paired with white pants and matching sneakers. He had his sunglasses and face mask on, and was seen heading to his car after deboarding the ferry. Here’s the video:

Yesterday, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a collage of her pictures with Navya. Sharing the adorable pictures of them laughing and having fun, she wrote, “Happy Birthday my Navloo. I love you!" followed by heart emoticons.

While Navya Nanda has no plans of foraying into Bollywood, his brother Agastya Nanda, as well as Suhana Khan will make their acting debuts with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Shanaya Kapoor will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Navya Naveli Nanda is currently busy with her podcast What The Hell Navya.Navya’s mom Shweta and her mom, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan also features in the podcast. Shweta has worked as a model, columnist, author as well as a businesswoman.

first published:December 07, 2022, 17:48 IST
last updated:December 07, 2022, 17:50 IST