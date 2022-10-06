Navya Nanda Discusses Menstruation in Front of Nana Amitabh Bachchan, Says 'It is a Sign of Progress'

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is making headlines lately for her recently launched podcast, What the Hell Navya. The starkid has a massive fan following on social media despite not debuting in films. Recently, during an event, Navya was seen discussing women’s health and menstruation in presence of her grandfather, Big B, and said that it is a sign of progress.

During the NDTV event, which Dia Mirza and Rashmika Mandanna also attended, Big B said that he considers menstruation a ‘sign of recreation.’ Adding to that, Navya said, “As he mentioned, it’s a sign of life. That’s not something that we should be ashamed of, or shy away from. Menstruation has been a taboo for a long time, but there has been progress. I’m sitting on stage today with my grandfather and talking about periods, and that itself is a sign of progress. The fact that we are sitting on a platform today with many people watching us and having an open conversation about menstruation itself shows that we have progressed, not just as women but as a country.”

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/qn9jxw4i-I0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>