Navya Nanda Has This Reaction To Rumoured BF Siddhant Chaturvedi's Transformation Into Shaktimaan

“Sorry Shaktimaan,” wrote popular Bollywood celeb Siddhant Chaturvedi on his Instagram profile and it is because of this hilarious reason. The Phone Bhoot actor shared a video dressed up as the famous Indian superhero, Shaktimaan, but unfortunately, his pants tore off leading to an embarrassed Siddhant rushing away from the cameras pointing at him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidhhant Chaturvedi uploaded the interesting reel. He first appeared as Pandit Gangadhar Shastri before transforming into the iconic superhero Shaktimaan.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The reel started off with the logo of the Doordarshan channel and showed the Gully Boy actor in a white collared shirt, a mustard-coloured waistcoat and a blue blazer paired with light-coloured trousers. He aced the look by sporting a pair of nerdy glasses and a silver-coloured briefcase. The scene shows his transformation to Shaktimaan just like in the original serial. The actor can be seen in the classic red and golden suit with red boots. The scene cuts to a ‘behind the scenes ’ (BTS) clip which shows an embarrassed Siddhant saying, “Dekho mat, phatt gya hai (Don’t see, it has been torn off)” as he pointed towards his pants.

The hilarious video grabbed his fans’ attention. But, what caught everyone’s attention was Siddhant’s rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda’s reaction. The granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan hit the like button on the video.

Apart from her, many fans also shared their reactions. One of his fans wrote, “Glad you chose an Indian character too good.” Another one commented, “You make that Shaktimaan outfit look sexy (heart and fire emojis).” A third one joked, “Siddhant, Shaktimaan wanted you to experience some paranormal activity by doing this (laughing emojis).”

Check out the post here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Rumours are rife that Siddhant is dating Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The duo recently united at Karan Johar’s Diwali bash. However, it is important to note, that both Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship.

On the work front, Siddhant will be seen in Phone Bhoot opposite Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter on November 4. Navya on the other hand is an entrepreneur and works for an NGO.

Read all the Latest Movies News here