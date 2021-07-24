Navya Nanda Naveli Combines Business With Casual Look in Latest Instagram Post

Granddaughter of Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Nanda Naveli shared her portrait from a photoshoot on her Instagram handle on Friday. The 24-year-old entrepreneur combined business with casual wear in her latest picture as she showed how millennials like to get to work amidst the pandemic. Navya was seen in light blue denim jeans, white knitted top which she paired with a navy blue, white, and red blazer. She completed her look with open tresses and a pair of white sneakers as she sat on a stool for the picture.

Daughter of Shweta Bachchan, Navya captioned the picture with a sneaky side-eye emoticon. The picture received over 38k likes and comments from some of the followers and celebrity friends of Navya. One of the first comments on the picture was posted by Navya’s mother Shweta who wrote, “Smiles for miles. Love you.” Actress Neetu Singh also posted a comment on Navya’s post as she complimented Navya writing, “Beautiful.”

Bollywood socialite Orhan Awatramani was quite hyped with Navya’s latest Instagram post as he commented, “Literally this is what I meant.” Jewelry designer and sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni complimented Navya’s latest look as she called her a “Stunner.”

A graduate of Fordham University, Navya is one of the founders of Aara Health, a healthcare company that focuses on women. In her recent Instagram post earlier this week, Navya shared her one month journey of working as an entrepreneur and launching her ecommerce website that focuses on women’s health. Navya shared some pictures from her office which was mainly her small team of workers and laptop through which she attended virtual meetings. The Instagram post also included pictures of the health supplements like Vitamin C tablets, which her company provides to women.

Navya shared the post with an exhilarating caption, “What a month.”

Aara Health describes itself as a women-centric health tech company.

