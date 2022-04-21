Navya Nanda Naveli Deletes Comment on Siddhant Chaturvedi's Post After Dating Rumours?

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi sparked dating rumours after their comment on each other’s social media posts. However, the former seems to have made some edits to her Instagram picture and also deleted her comment on Siddhant’s post that had fuelled the rumours. The Gully Boy star shared a picture from his recent vacation. In the picture, Siddhant was seen sitting on a bench at a hilltop. His caption read, “There’s a bench on a hilltop somewhere, Waiting for our old age conversations.”

Reacting to it, Navya commented with the sun emoji. Navya’s comment on Siddhant’s post prompted fans to speculate if the two are actually dating. However, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Navya has now deleted the comment.

It should be noted that Siddhant had also posted a subtle comment on Navya’s recent post who is also holidaying at an undisclosed hill station. She shared a couple of pictures from what appears to be Rishikesh and wrote, “Photographed by,” seemingly the same smiley she dropped in Siddhant’s post. However, now she had edited her caption to read, “photographed by the (star emoji).”

It is not confirmed by either Navya or Siddhant if the two are actually dating, but fans continue to speculate the possibility.

Siddhant was last seen in Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan, which also starred Navya’s close friend Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, Navya, who is the founder of the nonprofit organisation Project Naveli, and co-founder of women’s health company, Aaara Health, attended Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor last week. Navya’s paternal grandmother is Ranbir Kapoor’s aunt.

