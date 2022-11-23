Navya Nanda Posts Adorable Childhood Pic With ‘Junior’ Agastya Nanda On His B’day; Check Here

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda is celebrating his 22nd birthday today. It was just yesterday that Shweta Bachchan shared an adorable birthday wish for her son on social media. And now, Agastya’s sister Navya Nanda has unveiled another rare throwback pic to make the day extra special. Along with the photo, she also revealed one of Agatya’s habits.

In the picture, we see Agastya holding his sister’s head and pecking a kiss on her cheek. We also see Navya’s priceless expressions as she resists the kiss. The cute photograph is a testimony to the bond they share. Taking to the captions, Navya penned a sweet birthday note for her brother and also revealed that he happens to forget to close her room’s door. She wrote, “Happy birthday, Junior 😈 Please shut my room door for a change :)."

Check out the pic here:

Soon after the pic was shared, scores of fans and celebs chimed into the comments section to sent birthday wishes to the actor.

Earlier on Tuesday, Agastya’s mom Shweta Nanda shared a pic of him on social media and wrote, “Happy Birthday son (heart emoji) nobody quite sees the world the way you do. A little too wise even at this age. You make me smile extra wide. Never stop." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar was among the first ones to respond. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Agloo.”

Agastya’s sister Navya Nanda Naveli dropped heart emojis in the comment section while their uncle Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Agloo” with a heart emoji beside it. Chunkey Pandey also wrote, “Happy Happy Happy birthday.” Abhishek also shared a childhood photo of Agastya to wish him a happy birthday.

Agastya is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya’s film The Archies which is set in the 1960s. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor will also debut as actors with the film set to premiere on Netflix soon. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies. An official release date for the film is yet to be announced. The film will also star Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.

Navya Naveli Nanda is currently busy with her podcast What The Hell Navya.Navya’s mom Shweta and her mom, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan also features in the podcast. Shweta has worked as a model, columnist, author as well as a businesswoman.

