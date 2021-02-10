Navya Nanda Shares Details of Project Naveli, Says Focus will be on 4 Areas

Granddaughter of the legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda on Tuesday, February 9, took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures related to Project Naveli that hopes to bridge the gender gap in India. The project will provide women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment. Being the founder of Project Naveli, Navya wrote that gender inequality has been a social issue in India for centuries and patriarchal norms have marked women as inferior to men.

She also said that unless both the girls and boys are equally supported to reach their full potential our society can never fully develop. Involvement of men who are brothers, fathers and husbands is necessary to bring the change.

Project Naveli will focus on four main areas including education, economic independence, domestic violence and mental and physical health. The project is extremely close to Navya's heart. Explaining the project she said that the project will work for a change where opportunities are not taken but given.

She has also hinted that soon she would be sharing ways in which a person can help contribute towards building a more equal world.

Daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Monday had also shared a video on her Instagram story in which the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was seen supporting a female journalist during a press conference and was getting angry at a man for not permitting her to ask questions.

Navya has always been very vocal on women empowerment and mental health issues. She is the co-owner of Aara health, an organisation dedicated to spreading mental health awareness among the masses and had started the portal just after graduating from Fordham University in New York last year. Instead of making a career in films, she has dedicated her time to voice her thoughts on feminism and rarely-discussed issues.