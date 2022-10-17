Navya Nanda Tries To Calm Nani Jaya Bachchan As She Lashes Out at Paparazzo: 'Aap Konsi Media Se Hain'

Jaya Bachchan recently attended the Lakme Fashion Week 2022 event with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on Sunday, October 16. Jaya Bachchan has a history of losing her cool in front of the paparazzi, and this time was no exception. Jaya and Navya were seen walking around the venue when a paparazzi stumbled while photographing them. When Jaya Bachchan sees this, she says, ‘serves you right’ and further adds, “I hope you double and fall’.

The actress then confronts the media, asking who they are and to what media organisation they belong. While Navya tries to calm down her enraged grandmother, the veteran actress continued to question the photographers. She then moved away and walked towards the event. The video shared by Voompla penned a caption that read, “Serves you right… I hope you double and fall!”. Jaya Bachchan is not happy (no surprises here) with the camera!! Spotted arriving at LFW with granddaughter Navya today”. Watch the video below:

On watching this video, users were quite upset and went on to pen messages in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “No need to click her pictures of such a lady. At least you guys take care of your self-respect, she always insults you guys. Look at other stars, they always say tons of time thanks to you guys. So better don’t take pictures of this lady”. Another user wrote, “Why should the media even click her when she’s so rude? Stop giving her attention. Simple”.

This isn’t the first time Jaya Bachchan has been seen getting upset with paparazzi and fans. The actress previously expressed her disapproval of being photographed, with one of the most recent examples being her visit to the Kali Bari temple with her son Abhishek Bachchan. The actors had gone to pray at a famous temple in Bhopal, and a video emerged of Jaya Bachchan snapping at fans. She becomes agitated as Abhishek is surrounded by fans for selfies inside the temple. Watch the video below.

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will be seen in Karan Johar’s much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film is reported to release in 2023.

