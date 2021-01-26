Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda Love Amitabh Bachchan's 'New Acquisition', Watch Video

On the occasion of Republic Day 2021, megastar Amitabh Bachchan showed off his 'new acquisition' to fans on social media. He wished his followers on R-Day as well.

In a video clip, Big B says, "Just wanted to introduce you to my new acquisition." Following this he wears a breathing mask, which when used lights up as one's mouth opens and closes. It also shines LED lights and modulates voice a bit. Big shared R-Day wishes wearing this new kind of mask.

Reacting to the video, Navya Naveli, Big B's grand daughter wrote, "Love it," while Agastya Nanda shared laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Big B has wrapped up shoot on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He will be shooting for Mayday, which is directed by Ajay Devgn. It features Rakul Preet Singh as well. The 78-year-old actor also has upcoming films like Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and a yet untitled film co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.