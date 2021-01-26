Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda Love Amitabh Bachchan's 'New Acquisition', Watch Video
Amitabh Bachchan has showed off his new breathing mask on social media and his grandkids are loving it.
- Last Updated: January 26, 2021, 19:29 IST
On the occasion of Republic Day 2021, megastar Amitabh Bachchan showed off his 'new acquisition' to fans on social media. He wished his followers on R-Day as well.
In a video clip, Big B says, "Just wanted to introduce you to my new acquisition." Following this he wears a breathing mask, which when used lights up as one's mouth opens and closes. It also shines LED lights and modulates voice a bit. Big shared R-Day wishes wearing this new kind of mask.
Reacting to the video, Navya Naveli, Big B's grand daughter wrote, "Love it," while Agastya Nanda shared laughing emojis.
Meanwhile, Big B has wrapped up shoot on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He will be shooting for Mayday, which is directed by Ajay Devgn. It features Rakul Preet Singh as well. The 78-year-old actor also has upcoming films like Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and a yet untitled film co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.