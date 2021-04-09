Navya Naveli Has Best Compliment for Abhishek Bachchan: 'The One and Only Big Bull'

Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull released on Disney+Hotstar Thursday evening. Within such a short period of time, the actor has already managed to woo the audience with his precise acting in the film. While the critics and fans are showering compliments on him, the best one came from his niece, Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Before the film’s premiere, Abhishek had taken to his official Instagram account to share a poster of the film along with the caption, “Watch the story of The Big Bull unfold today at 7:30pm. The End will shock you." Navya shared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Yay out today," adding, “The one and only Big Bull Abhishek Bachchan."

She also shared a glimpse of the film on her stories as she watched it and wrote, “Yaaaassss," with a couple of emojis.

The Big Bull was earlier scheduled to release in October 2020, but it got delayed owing to the pandemic. Directed by Kookie V. Gulati, the film takes inspiration from the real events of financial crimes committed by Harshad Mehta between 1990 and 2000. Nikita Dutta plays Abhishek’s onscreen wife and Ileana D’Cruz plays the role of a journalist. The film also stars Sumit Vats, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ram Kapoor, and Sohum Shah among others.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here