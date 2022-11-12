Navya Naveli Nanda Gets Clicked Outside Siddhant Chaturvedi's House Amid Dating Rumours

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been grabbing headlines for his professional as well as personal life. The actor, who was recently seen in Katrina Kaif-starrer Phone Bhoot, is rumoured to be dating Navya Naveli Nanda, who is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

While the duo has never admitted to being in a relationship, paparazzi often tease the rumoured couple with each other’s name whenever they are spotted. Now, according to a report in Times Now.com, Navya was photographed outside Siddhant’s house on Friday. We can’t confirm whether or not Navya was there to meet Siddhant. Navya looked stunning in a white kurta with green conifer motifs all across. She kept her makeup minimal and hair open.

Most recently, during a promotional event of Phone Bhoot, Siddhant was asked to share one rumour about him that he wished was actually true. To this, Siddhant indirectly addressed his dating rumours with Navya. He said, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.”

Meanwhile, Siddhant and Navya Naveli have reportedly been dating each other for a while now. Even a few days ago, they were seen at Manish Malhotra’s house for the Diwali bash. Even though the duo arrived separately, the paparazzi teased them by taking each other’s names in front of them.

In the short clip, which went viral from the Diwali bash, Siddhant passes by a number of cameras giving them a flying kiss and gesturing Namaste to the media personnel. In the background, the paps can be heard calling out his name when one of them said, “Navya ji aa rahe hai (Navya is arriving).” The Bollywood actor was taken aback by the comment and turned towards the camera. Unable to figure out how to respond, he gave a shy smile twice before moving inside. Watch here.

On the professional front, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in comedy-horror film Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film showcases the bizarre business signed up between two young ghostbusters (Siddhant and Ishaan Khatter) and a ghost who uses a telephone line to carry out their business of catching supernatural entities.

