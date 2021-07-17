Navya Naveli Nanda Gives Glimpse of Her House in Recent Photoshoot

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared some pictures on her Instagram handle, giving a glimpse of her house in the background. While Navya looked gorgeous in the pictures, her house, too, looks luxurious. In the caption of the post, she told her followers that she is at home. She also tagged photographer Rohan Shrestha and fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai. The post received a number of comments from Navya’s followers. Her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda appreciated her for cleaning up well.

Her friend and star kid Suhana Khan wrote, “Wowww”, Khushi Kapoor commented, “Omg, ok yes."Actress Athiya Shetty mentioned it to be her favourite series, while others used emojis in the comment section to express their feelings. In the pictures, a limited of Navya’s house can be seen. It looks like a sunny day, and the sofa on which Navyais sitting has its back towards a glass window. There is also a semi-transparent curtain, making the entire set-up look elegant.

Daughter of businessman Nikhil Nanda and Shweta, Navya is a graduate of Fordham University. Her focus was on digital technology and user experience design. She will be joining her family firm soon. Navya also has a younger brother, Agastya Nanda. The young lady does not have any plans of joining the movie business as her mother's family. Navya has found her passion and interest in continuing the legacy of her great grandfather, HP Nanda. Navya is also the co-founder of female health and hygiene dedicated company called Aara Health.

She posted a small video about Aara Health a few days ago on the occasion of its one-year anniversary.

While Navya's decision to stay away from the film industry might have disappointed several fans, she compensates it with her regular social media appearance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here