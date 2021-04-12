Navya Naveli Nanda is Playing 'Spy' in New York, See Here

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, is very active on social media platforms and keeps sharing glimpses from her life in New York. Navya recently shared an image on Instagram with her friend Mahek Joshi and it looks like they were having some fun.

Sharing the picture, Navya captioned it as “Spy kids”. In the picture, both of them were seen wearing face masks as a safety measure to protect themselves from coronavirus. While a notification was also seen written in a green rectangular box saying the door has just been opened remotely tap anywhere to continue. She seems to have remote access to her apartment door through ButterflyMX, which allows the user to manage security from one’s mobile phone.

Navya is also very close to her family and proving the same she recently shared a poster of Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull on the day of its release on the OTT platform on her Insta story. Sharing the poster, she expressed her excitement and wrote “Yay out today”.

While three days ago, she wished her ‘nani’ Jaya Bachchan on her birthday by posting a throwback picture of the former actress. The first image of the actress appears to be a poster while the second is a movie still. Navya captioned the clicks expressing her love for her Nani and wished her a happy birthday.

Navya lives in New York and has graduated from New York’s Fordham University. After completing her graduation, she started an online healthcare portal named Aara Health, an organisation dedicated to spreading mental health awareness.

Navya has always been very vocal on women empowerment and mental health issues and has also launched her new venture called Project Naveli, which aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India.

She has even modelled for her mother’s designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018.

