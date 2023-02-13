Siddhant Chaturvedi, who gained immense popularity after the release of Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 film, Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh, is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. While the two young celebrities have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, their social media interactions have led fans to play detective and they believe that they are in fact, seeing each other. Now, it seems that the duo are slowly opening up about their alleged relationship as recently Navya was seen attending a ramp show, along with Siddhant’s mom and dad as the Phone Bhoot actor turned a showstopper.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur turned muses for digneesr-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Siddhant and Mrunal walked the ramp at a fashion show in Mumbai on Sunday night. Navya Naveli Nanda, who is rumoured to be dating the actor, also watched the show. She sat next to Sid’s parents along with her mom Shweta Bachchan. Navya was pretty as ever in a pink saree, while Shweta opted for an ivory saree. Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi ruled the runway and how.

Take a look at the paparazzi pictures from the fashion show:

For the unversed, the rumours about Navya Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s relationship began last year after they frequently started dropping comments on each other’s Instagram posts. They were spotted together at a couple of parties together last year.

Siddhant Chaturvedi stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the 2016 web-series Inside Edge. He also featured in the web-series Life Sahi Hai. He became a star after playing the role of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Siddhant Chaturvedi also featured in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Gehraiyaan. He was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. Next, he will star in Yudhra with Malavika Mohanan in key roles and will be directed by Ravi Udyawar.

Navya Navelii Nanda, a graduate from New York’s Fordham University, is the co-owner of the Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and more. She is the daughter of author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Her uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also celebrated actors.

