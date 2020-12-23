Navya Naveli Nanda Makes Instagram Profile Public, Shares Pics with Amitabh Bachchan, Aryan Khan

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently created a buzz after she made her Instagram profile public. Navya, who has more than 85K followers on the photo and video sharing app, has written “Entrepreneur” in her bio. Navya has shared more than 100 posts on Instagram, including photos with her maternal grandparents, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan Khan, film director Zoya Akhtar among others.

She shared a photo of herself three days ago in which she can be seen sitting with a bright smile on her face. The caption of the post reads, “it’s a happy Sunday”.

In another post, which was put out on December 11, some girls can be seen attending lectures online, sitting in a hall (which looks like an empty classroom). Through the caption, Navya has informed her followers that her organisation partnered with an NGO to educate adolescent girls on menstrual health and hygiene.

She wrote that they designed a curriculum through which they tried to address the stigma around menstruation. Navya runs a health organisation called Aara.

On October 27, Navya uploaded a picture in which she is seen with Jaya Bachchan. The photo shows the two sitting with trees in the background. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Possibly my most favourite human being!”

She wished Big B on his birthday on October 11 by posting a picture with him and penning down a beautiful note.

In the photo, she is seen hugging her maternal grandfather at a place which seems like a parking lot. The caption of the post read, “the line will always start from where you stand. Happy birthday to the greatest of all time but worst charades player ever”.

She is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. Navya had been active on Instagram for long, but she kept her profile private. However, numerous fan pages to her name have existed for quite some time.