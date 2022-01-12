Navya Naveli Nanda Plays Piano in Viral Instagram Video; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor React

Entrepreneur and granddaughter of veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda impressed her Instagram followers with a musical delight. In her latest post on Instagram, the 25-year-old flaunted her piano skills. The post featured a beautiful black and white portrait of Navya along with a video of her playing the piano. She left a thought balloon emoji and chose not to write any caption to the post.

In the black and white video, Navya was seen playing the chords to The Cinematic Orchestra’s 2007 tune To Build a Home, leaving her followers and friends in absolute awe. Celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai commented on Navya’s post and wrote, “Beautiful.” Another follower commented, “To build a home. Played so beautifully.” Her best friends Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday liked the post.

Navya often shares a glimpse of her day-to-day life on social media. Daughter of Shweta Bachchan recently posted some highlights of her day earlier on Monday. Navya shared a 38-second-long video where she shared pictures from the day. The entrepreneur added pictures of dreamy city skylines with skyscrapers lining up to form a pattern. The video also featured a picture of sunset on the seashore. In one of the shots,Navya wasspotted lazing around in a selfie, while another shot featured her pet dogs playing around in the lawn. She also shared a snapshot of her breakfast table which consisted of a classic South Indian cuisine. Navya shared a picture of knitted wool with the help of the crochet hook.

The video shared on Monday was viewed by over 57k Instagram users. Navya’s mother, Shweta commented on the post, “You’re too cute.” Another user commented, “Why is this so calming?”

Navya welcomed the new year on Instagram with a nostalgic throwback picture. She shared a fun family portrait on the social media platform from her childhood. The picture included Navya’s younger brother Agstya Nanda, father Nikhil Nanda and Shweta. Captioning the post Navya wrote, “Two two’s are 2022.”

