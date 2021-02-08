Navya Naveli Nanda Praises FM Nirmala Sitharaman for Calling Out Sexism During Press Conference

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday, February 8, shared a video on her Instagram Stories, featuring the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The clipping shared by her is from the post-Budget press conference held on February 1. Sitharaman can be seen getting angry at a man for not permitting a female journalist to ask questions.

With the fan following 307k on the Instagram handle, Navya has been very vocal on feminist and mental health issues and topics. Posting the video, she captioned it by writingmore people in power calling out the sexism that exists every day.

The video clip shows Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Anurag Thakur attending a press conference where FM is patiently answering multiple questions asked by several reporters on the Budget 2021. A woman reporter stands up to ask questions from the finance minister and mentions that she has two questions to ask.

The reporter was then interrupted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) chief, KS Dhatwalia, who says that she can only ask one question as several others are in queue. It was then that the Finance Minister interjected in support of the reporter and asked why the PIB Chief said that only to her and did not stop the male reporters. The remark made by Sitharaman was praised by everyone, including Navya, who is also a well-known feminist.

Navya is the co-owner of Aara health which is an organisation dedicated to spreading mental health awareness among the masses. She started the portal just after graduating from Fordham University in New York last year. She had earlier announced that she will not be making a career in films and has now dedicated her time to voice her thoughts on feminism and rarely-discussed issues.

Daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda has recently been in news forher rumoured relationship with Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan.