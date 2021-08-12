Navya Naveli Nanda 'Really Upset' About Troll Who Questioned Mom Shweta Bachchan's Profession

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda has decided to make her own way. The 24-year-old is the founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health. In a recent interview to Her Circle, a digital movement dedicated to feminism, Navya opened up about online hate and trolls that attack her with spiteful comments.

The entrepreneur told Her Circle that most of the time the most obvious answer to reacting to trolls is that one should not respond and just ignore it. Paying no attention to hateful comments is what Navya likes to do most of the time, but she admitted that there have been certain times where she has responded to trolls that really hit a nerve. Daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda said, “I remember there was one specific comment that I got really upset about. I had given an interview about how my mom inspired me a lot because she is a working woman. Somebody commented, ‘but what does she do?’ My response to that was that she is a mother and that’s a full-time job itself.”

A graduate of Fordham University, Navya further said she only gets triggered when she comes across comments that are “fundamentally wrong” and she disagrees with them. Commending the work done by mothers, Navya said that she thinks being a mother is probably “the hardest job” that anyone can have and we as a society do not appreciate their work enough and do not give them the credit they deserve.

Presenting her perspective Navya said that just because mothers who are housewives are not running an empire or a billion-dollar company it does not mean that their work loses value. For Navya, who is now running her own business, mothers are responsible for raising a generation of people who will hopefully not look down on them.

Navya also talked about her business and the inspiration that drove her to work towards women’s health in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here