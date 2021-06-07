Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals Her Favourite 'Indian Idol 12' Contestant

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda in her recent Instagram story revealed her favourite Indian Idol 12 contestant. Navya shared a clip from the recent episode of the singing reality show to give a shout-out for the contestant Sawai Bhatt.

In the episode, which was aired on June 05, the show welcomed popular Bollywood playback singers Udit Narayanan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya as their guests. The clip featured Sawai and Narayanan singing the song Udja Kale Kawan from the movie Gadar. Nanda shared the clip and praised Sawai for his magnificent singing abilities. She captioned the video with ‘Sawai’, along with ‘raised hands' emoji.

Talking about the contestant, Sawai is a singer and a puppeteer hailing from Nagpur’s Gachhipura. Not only Navya but playback singer Udit was impressed with Sawai’s singing and his journey so far. In an interview with BollywoodLife, Udit informed that he himself had a fondness for watching Kathputli acts (puppet show). He revealed that in his childhood he used to spend hours watching them. Recalling his childhood days, the playback singer said that due to the past attachment with puppet shows he feels he has a special connection with Sawai. Calling Sawai Indian Idol’s finest talent of the ongoing season, he said that the way Sawai has progressed since the start of the show has been “outstanding.”

On the other hand, Navya has been using the social media platform to raise her voice about women’s issues. She had previously lashed out at former Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat for his comment on ‘women wearing ripped jeans.’ Earlier this month in an Instagram post, Nanda had spoken about gender equality being a ‘distant reality as the pandemic is affecting women disproportionately’. Further, she had shared a list of organisations that have been relentlessly working towards helping women in these odd times.

She is the founder of the non-profit organisation Project Naveli and co-founder of the healthcare platform Aara Health.

