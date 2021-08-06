Navya Naveli Nanda Sends Care Package to Suhana Khan, Gets New Nickname from Ananya Panday

Star kids Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda are best friends. The quartet is often seen hanging out together and posting pictures with each other on social media. If not that, they make sure to write heartfelt comments on each others’ posts. Often seen encouraging each other and having a gala time, they are inseparable. Ananya has already proved her mettle as an actress with films like Student Of The Year 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh,while Shanaya is all set to make her debut and is seen preparing herself for the same — her stunning posts on Instagram are proof that she is a diva.

Recently, Suhana took to Instagram to share a cute story of a package that Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya sent her all the way to New York City. Navya is a budding entrepreneur and had sent a care package from Aara Health — an online healthcare platform for women with Mallika Sahney, Ahilya Mehta, and Pragya Saboo. The package she sent comprised of a small pouch, a colourful bottle and a booklet. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter shared the contents of the package in her story along with a Bubbles, from Powerpuff girls, sticker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Navya is quite enthused about her startup brand and is often seen sharing pictures with the other co-founders. She never fails to give a sneak peek into her entrepreneurial life and keeps sharing glimpses of her day with her followers on social media. She recently shared a stunning picture of herself. Dressed in a white top and bright yellow pants, Navya stole the show with ease.

Ananya called her Baby Navzar in the comment section. Meanwhile, mother Sweta Bachchan also showered her love on Navya. Maheep Kapoor dropped heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comments. The gorgeous picture elicited a lot of comments and gave many fashionistas style cues. In her caption, Navya commented upon the percentage of female entrepreneurs in India and used the hashtag “EntrepreNaari."

