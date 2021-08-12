Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Why She is Inspired by Grandmom Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda has opted to stay out of the film business and has invested in her time and efforts in NGO work. Recently, she shared how her grandmother, actress Jaya Bachchan, has inspired her in life.

In an interview with Her circle, Navya revealed what she thinks about her nani (maternal grandmother) Jaya Bachchan. She said, “My biggest source of inspiration would be my nani. I am very very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work-related advice or personal advice as well. She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine."

In the same interview, she also talked about online hate and trolls that attack her with spiteful comments. She admitted that there have been certain times where she has responded to trolls that really hit a nerve. Daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda said, “I remember there was one specific comment that I got really upset about. I had given an interview about how my mom inspired me a lot because she is a working woman. Somebody commented, ‘but what does she do?’ My response to that was that she is a mother and that’s a full-time job itself.”

