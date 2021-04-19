Navya Naveli Nanda Shuts Troll with Her Succinct Response, Gets Appreciated for Project Naveli

Navya Naveli Nanda never shies away from voicing issues related to gender inequality. She has also been appreciated for her noble work in the field of women’s emancipation and welfare.

Earlier this year, she started a program called Project Naveli that creates opportunities and resources for women to allow them economic and social empowerment. It works in different spheres—education, economic independence, domestic violence, mental and physical health and aims at making women independent so that they could lead healthier lives.

Navya recently updated her virtual family about the inauguration of the first “Period Positive Home”, which was initiated under the same project. The organization has built a home for women who are forced to live outside in huts during mensuration in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli.

Excited, Navya shared the picture of the home and wrote that seeing the project come to life is fulfilling and she is excited to build 6 more such homes. “Thank you for ensuring women everywhere can have a safe and happy period,” she added.

As Navya is currently, in New York, a troll took a jibe at her and commented, “If the project meant so much to you, then where were you in the inauguration?”

The star kid who seemed elated with the developments of her project handled the situation gracefully and gave a succinct response. “I’m sure you’re aware we’re in the middle of a pandemic?” she responded.

Navya has also been associated with an online health portal called Aara since she graduated. A few days back, she had also opened up about women’s health in a debate on gender inequality. Very prudently she put forth her views and said, “Women inherently prioritize the health and well-being of their family over themselves.” “…they are always taking care of the family, the husband and the children. I don’t think their own health, mental or physical is a priority,” she added.

